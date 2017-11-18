Council increases support available for businesses in East Lincolnshire

New and existing businesses looking to invest in East Lincolnshire can now access support more easily from East Lindsey District Council.

The council has launched a range of new services to help boost growth and create jobs by encouraging investment in the district.

Underpinned by the recently launched Invest East Lincolnshire brand, the new services focus on ensuring that businesses that wish to invest in the area can access the information and support they require from the council to take investment decisions; and that those businesses that do need the council’s support have a single point of contact.

The support provided to businesses by the council is facilitated through the new Growth Team approach to client management and is comprised of a number of council departments which work closely in an effort to present businesses with a seamless support offer through their dedicated officer.

Officers are available to discuss a business’s investment plans, carry out site visits and help identify possible funding opportunities.

At the centre of the Invest East Lincolnshire brand is the website www.InvestEastLincolnshire.com, which provides businesses with a wealth of information. In addition to signposting businesses to key services throughout Lincolnshire, the website also contains information about the East Lincolnshire economy, land and offices available in the district council’s ownership and provides potential investors with a snapshot of the district as a place to live, work and visit.

At the core of the council’s Corporate Strategy is the focus on economic growth and job creation and this is one of the ways in which the council is working towards those objectives.

In 2016, the council launched an Economic Action Plan for East Lincolnshire, identifying a number of projects it would be working on with partners to stimulate the economy of the area.

Portfolio Holder for Market Towns and the Rural Economy, Councillor Adam Grist, said: “We are clear - if we want business growth in East Lincolnshire we need to proactively seek opportunities and support the business community and the steps we are putting in place provide us with a positive platform to do just that.

“If you are a business that is considering investment and need some guidance, or you have a project idea you would like some advice on, just make contact with the team and we’ll be happy to assist.”

Portfolio Holder for the Coastal Economy, Steve Kirk, added: “We value positive relationships with the business community and by working closer together we can improve the quality of the support we offer to businesses.

“Attracting new investors and fostering strong growth from our established businesses is important to the district’s economy and along with our partners we are looking to help drive that forward.”