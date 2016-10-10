Chattertons celebrate refurbishment of Horncastle office

The Mayor of Horncastle recently attended a special drinks reception to mark the re-branding and refurbishment of Chattertons Solicitors’ Horncastle office.

The drinks reception was attended by Coun Bill Aron, together with representatives of businesses from Horncastle and throughout the region.

Established in 1856, Chattertons is considered to be one of oldest law firms in the UK and, as such, has forged strong ties with the local communities and businesses it serves.

Chattertons’ chairman Patrick Cordingley (pictured with the Mayor) thanked the Mayor and all guests for their support.

He described Chattertons’ expansion from its Horncastle roots to a law firm with eight offices across the county and over 170 staff serving the needs of thousands of clients.

Mr Cordingley promised that Chattertons would remain at the forefront of legal advice and wealth management.