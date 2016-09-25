Wolds at risk after Brexit, claims CLA

The CLA (Country Land and Business Association) has claimed that the Lincolnshire Wolds ‘Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty’ (AONB) could be at risk if the Government does not produce a world-leading policy for food, farming and the environment, post-Brexit.

The Wolds - alongside 45 other AONBs across the UK - are being celebrated during ‘Outstanding Week’ (September 17–25) to highlight their national importance and ensure their character and qualities are protected.

However, the CLA - which represents landowners, farmers and rural businesses - says any uncertainty over the future funding for food, farming and the environment after 2020 could leave the Lincolnshire Wolds AONB at risk of becoming economically and environmentally unviable.

CLA East Regional Director Ben Underwood said: “It is right to celebrate the Lincolnshire Wolds and other naturally breathtaking rural areas. We are always keen to welcome more visitors, but it should not be forgotten that AONBs are living, working landscapes.

“It is critical the right Government policies and funds are designed to enable farmers and land managers to sustain these distinctive landscapes for future generations.

“Brexit has created a period of uncertainty. Although we are assured the current support for agriculture and rural development will continue at the same level until the end of 2020, after that is an unknown.

“The Government has a duty to ensure food, farming and the environment are not let down by a lack of funding because communities, businesses, landscapes and wildlife are all dependent on the viability of the rural economy.”