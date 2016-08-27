UPDATE SUNDAY 9.50AM: Tesco store reopens near Boston after flooding drama

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

A superstore near Boston that had to be evacuated when rainwater started to pour through the roof has reopened to shoppers today.

Tesco Superstore in New Hammond Beck Road, Wyberton Fen, was closed yesterday afternoon when a build-up of rainwater on the building’s roof caused a waterpipe to overflow and a leakage onto the store roof below.

Emergency services joined staff at the store to carry out a clean-up operation, while customers were turned away at the car park.

Yesterday, a Tesco spokesman said: “Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers so we are working hard to ensure our Boston store is safe and cleaned to our usual high standards before it is reopened.”

Video footage has been shared with The Standard showing the moment water gushed into the Tesco store in Boston.

This was sent into us by reader Sharon Horry.

Shoppers will only be able to use a superstore in Wyberton Fen when it is “safe and cleaned to our usual high standards”, after flooding today.

Tesco Superstore in New Hammond Beck Road was evacuated after torrential rain caused a water pipe to overflow and come through the roof, onto the shop floor itself.

Tesco Superstore in Wyberton Fen has been temporarily closed due to flooding.

Emergency service, including firefighters, came to the store where there was “quite a lot of water down the aisles”, according to an eye-witness.

An eye-witness, who asked not to be named said: “There is quite a lot of water down the aisles and the store is flooded.

“Also, there are lots of mops and brushes but they have been abandoned.

“Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crews are in the store, walking around, but customers are being turned away and they aren’t letting anyone into the car park.”

However, earlier reports from other media outlets that the store’s roof had collapsed were quashed by the eye-witness who added: “There’s no visible damage to the roof.”

