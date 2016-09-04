Major employer to offer multiple job opportunities at Louth event

A major employer in Louth will be supporting Victoria Atkins MP's 'Jobs and Apprenticeships Fair' on Friday (September 9).

Technical plastics manufacturer and recycler Luxus, which employs 150 people and has a £25m turnover, will be looking to fill apprentice lab technician and machine operator vacancies at the event, which will be held at the Meridian Leisure Centre in Louth between 9.30am-3.30pm on the day.

Simon Thompson, quality manager, said: “We’re looking to use the opportunity the new jobs fair provides to get our name out into the local community; to attract new ‘talent’ right across the business to fill future engineering, laboratory and production roles.

“We want to showcase our business to school leavers, graduates and job-seekers, many of whom don’t realise the true extent of our business - a world class plastics manufacturer right on their doorstep. A Luxus apprentice will also be on hand to provide a true insight into the business.”

Louth and Horncastle MP, Victoria Atkins, set up the event to help unemployed constituents find jobs and training

Victoria said: “This is to help achieve full employment locally, to improve skills and to encourage businesses to expand. There are many talented people looking for work in Louth and Horncastle - and successful businesses looking for staff. I want to put the two together.

“Please come along if you are seeking work or would like help to develop your career.”

The Jobs and Apprenticeships Fair is being support by the local Job Centre, which is directing job-seekers to the event.