Bird flu warnings issued to farmers

Poultry farmers across the county have been urged to take steps to protect against bird flu.

The Government recently issued advice to help protect poultry and captive birds from a strain of the flu circulating in mainland Europe.

At the time of going to press, no cases had been found in the UK and the measures are precautionary to help prevent potential infection.

For 30 days, keepers of poultry and other captive birds have been required to keep them indoors, or take appropriate steps to keep them separate from wild birds.

Even when birds are housed a risk of infection remains, so good biosecurity measures, such disinfecting clothing and equipment, must be ensured.

People are advised to be vigilant for any signs of disease in birds and seek veterinary advice if they have any concerns.