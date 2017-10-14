Business networking group launches in Woodhall Spa

Nationwide business networking community ‘4Networking’ launched its new Woodhall Spa group last week - which became the company’s the biggest national breakfast launch this year.

More than forty local and regional business owners attended the launch at the Mall in Woodhall Spa – 19 of whom had never been to a 4Networking event before.

4Networking offers UK-wide business networking is groups up and down the country – with attendees guaranteed three ten-minute business appointments at each event.

Attendees spent twenty minutes getting to know each other over teas and coffees before sitting down to a Full English breakfast – during which time each business owner was given 40 seconds to introduce themselves.

The group also had the chance to listen to a twenty minute talk before selecting three businesses owners with whom to set up an appointment.

Animal healer Treena Maun has been attending 4Networking meetings for four years - and said she is ‘thrilled’ that the Woodhall Spa branch has opened on her doorstep.

She added: “It’s a fantastic aid to not only my business, but my life.

“I have gained clients, made contacts I know and trust and have been able to use the services of the business owners I’ve met to enhance mine.”

First-time attendee Kirsty Raywood, Sales Manager at LIVES, said the meeting was an ‘amazing experience.’

She said: “I walked in terrified – but the atmosphere is so lively and friendly I soon felt very at home!

“Everyone is really keen to listen and find out all about you and what you represent.”

Regional leader Sheena Whyatt said she was ‘incredibly proud’ of the outcome of the Woodhall launch – organised by group leader Anna Green.

She added that three other groups are set to launch on the area in the coming months – including one in Louth.

