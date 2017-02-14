BUSINESS AWARDS: Nominate your best East Lindsey businesses

Is your business going from strength to strength? Have you made an innovative change? Are you a successful entrepreneur?

If so, then we want to hear from you!

East Lindsey District Council today (Wednesday) launches its first-ever business awards. And Johnston Press, the publisher of this newspaper, is the proud media sponsor for the event.

The awards are open to all businesses in East Lindsey and will recognise excellence, best practice and innovation in the district.

The awards also hope to inspire the budding entrepreneurs of the future as an expo will be held during the day of the awards for students in the district.

This will be held on May 19 at Kenwick Park Hotel and will be followed by a formal dinner where the winners will be announced.

Portfolio holder Market Towns and Rural Economy, Coun Adam Grist, said: “We are always looking at ways in which we can support local businesses and this is something that will not only provide businesses with an award to be proud of but will help to boost the economy. Nominations are now open for businesses to apply and indeed for others to nominate businesses they feel are deserved of the recognition the awards will give. It’s important that skills are developed and used in our area which is why we are also involving secondary school students.”

These sentiments were echoed by Coun Steve Kirk, portfolio holder for the Coastal Economy, who said the organisers were ‘very excited’ about the awards.

“The nine categories cover a wide range of business types giving local businesses a great opportunity to get involved and showcase their work,” he added. “We have so many great and innovative businesses on the coast; these awards will provide a platform for them to shout about what they have achieved and help towards the economy of the district. Businesses should not be shy at shouting about what they do well.”

Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

There are nine categories to enter:

l Exporter of the Year

l Excellence in Manufacturing

l Excellence in Digital Innovation

l Visitor Attraction of the Year

l Independent Retailer of the Year

l Food Business of the Year

l New Business of the Year

l Young Entrepreneur

l Best Place to Eat

There is no fee to enter.

All entries must be submitted by March 17, 2017. Businesses may be shortlisted for more than one category.

l For more details about nominations and sponsorship opportunities visit www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/ELBA or call 01507613110.