Busiest day this year for Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance

Last Thursday (November 24), the Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance was in the sky more than usual as it responded to six incidents in one day making it the busiest day for our crew so far this year!

The Air Ambulance - usually tasked on average three times per day - received its first call at 7.20am when the crew were called to a medical incident in Louth. They assisted on scene before returning to base at 8.53am for a de-brief.

Just over half an hour later, at 9.32am, they were airborne again attending a road traffic collision in Stamford involving a lorry.

The clinical crew helped to treat the patient before flying straight to their third call of the day, this time in Bottesford where the patient had fallen from height. Our crew assisted on scene and returned to base at 11.09am.

There wasn’t even time for a cup of tea before the next call came in just 11 minutes later. The helicopter was scrambled again and called to another road traffic collision, this time between a car and lorry in Mansfield.

A doctor and paramedics assisted the land crew and returned to base at 1.12pm.

At 2.39pm the phone rang again, and this time the crew were called to a medical emergency in Immingham, with yet another emergency call coming in at 4.43pm - their third road traffic collision of the day.

Again, the clinical team assisted the land crew in treating an injured cyclist and then returned to base at 5.20pm.

The day saw the crew utilize a number of different resources. The Ambucopter was in the sky for 164 minutes, taking an average of 13 minutes to reach each patient, and the Rapid Response vehicle took seven minutes to deliver critical care doctors and paramedics to the last emergency of the day.

Chief Executive, Karen Jobling, said: “Thursday was a very busy day for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance - it was one call after another all day as our crew travelled from Mansfield in the west to Louth in the east.

“Our Ambucopter is effectively able to take the equivalent of an A&E department to the scene of the incident and together with the advanced skills of our paramedics and doctor, increase the level of medical care patients can receive at the roadside, significantly impacting on their chances of survival and recovery.”