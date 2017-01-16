Bus fire in Mablethorpe

Fire crews in Mablethorpe are currently on scene dealing with a bus fire in Seacroft Road this morning (Monday).

An eye witness at the scene said that one minute all she could see was smoke and then the next, the bus was on fire.

She didn’t believe that anyone was on board the bus at the time.

“I saw the driver stood next to the side of the bus. There didn’t seem to be anyone else on board,” The eye witness said.

“It was definitely a shock to see this morning.”

Fire crews are still on scene dealing.

We will have more information as it comes.