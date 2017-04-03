Burglary from the Tea House, Woodhall Spa

Lincolnshire Police have reported items have been stolen from the Tea House in the Woods, Woodhall Spa between midnight and 2.00am on Sunday morning (April 2).

According to Lincolnshire Police, entry was gained to court yard area and storage containers, from which items were stolen.

It is reported that a large quantity of stock was taken including fish and bottled beers.

If you have any information in connection please call 101 quoting incident number 96 of April 2.

Alternatively call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.