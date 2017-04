Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglarly at Kemps Hardware Store and the adjoining property, North Street, Horncastle.

Police say the incident occured in the early hours of this morning (April 13), and that entry was gained at the rear of the buildings through smashed windows.

If you have have any information in connection please call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 75 of April 13 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.