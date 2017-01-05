Burglaries and criminal damage in Tetford, Horncastle and Hemingby

PCSO Nigel Wass, from the Horncastle & Wragby Neighbourhood Policing Team, has reported burglaries in Tetford and Horncastle since the New Year began.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a property in Salmonby Road, Tetford, was burgled between 10.30am and 12.30pm yesterday (Wednesday).

A property in Tennyson Gardens, Horncastle, was also burgled on January 2 between 8.30pm and 11.30pm, and a rear glass door was smashed at the Coach and Horses in Hemingby in the early hours of January 3.

Please be vigilant and report any suspicious activity or information to police by calling 101 (or 999 in an emergency).

Alternatively, call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.