Burglar who attacked Middle Rasen farmer sentenced

A burglar who attacked a farmer after being caught red-handed during a raid has been jailed for two years at Lincoln Crown Court.

Jack Stafford, 26, was one of two intruders who broke into an outbuilding at an isolated farm at Middle Rasen in the middle of the night on April 12 this year.

Victoria Rose, prosecuting, said that farmer Roger Parr and his son James were woken just after midnight by the noise of a quad bike being started up.

Roger Parr looked out of his bedroom to see a man on the quad bike, and the father and son then went out to confront the intruders.

Miss Rose said: “Roger Parr shouted at them to stop but neither appeared to be deterred.

“James Parr ran over to the male on the quad bike, put his arm around the man’s neck and pulled him off.”

During the incident that followed James Parr was punched in the face.

One of the burglars then drove a trailer straight at the father and son, and one of the intruders threatened to return and burn down the farmhouse.

Stafford then attacked Roger Parr punching him in the mouth as the farmer restrained him.

A struggle followed but Roger Parr managed to cling onto Stafford despite the other burglar producing a circular saw and threatening to cut him up.

Police arrived and Stafford was arrested. The other burglar, who has not been identified, got away from the scene.

Stafford, of High Street, Blyton, near Gainsborough, admitted charges of burglary and assault with intent to prevent his lawful apprehension as a result of the incident. He admitted an unconnected charge of cultivating cannabis between March 31 and April 13.

Judge Simon Hirst told him: “This was a burglary expedition and you burgled an out of the way property. Only an immediate custodial sentence can be passed.”

Clementine James, in mitigation, said that Stafford became involved when he was asked to give a lift to a friend.

She told the court: “He says he was on heroin at the time and out of it.

“His position is that he wasn’t aware where he was going. He was giving another man a lift.

“He has used his time on remand to stop taking heroin and to deal with his addiction.”