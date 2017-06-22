Bucknall man sent for trial on multiple sex charges involving young girls

A 52-year old Bucknall man has appeared before magistrates at Boston on multiple sex charges involving two young girls over a nine year period.

Ian Deaton of Main Street, Bucknall, entered no pleas to 12 allegations of sexual assault on the girls, who were aged under 13 at the time of the earlier alleged incidents between December 2007 and September 2016.

The prosecution said the allegations referred penetrative and non penetrative sexual assaults on the two girls who live in the Market Rasen area.

The girls cannot be named for legal reasons.

The magistrates sent Deaton for trial at Lincoln Crown Court with a preliminary hearing on July 19.

He was granted unconditional bail.