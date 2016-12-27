Brookenby business ‘goes into administration’

Around 50 people employed at a company near Market Rasen face an uncertain start to 2017.

According to reports, Fishgate, based at Brookenby Business Park, has gone into administration.

No further details are available and no-one from the company was available to comment over the festive holidays.

According to reports on the BBC, the company’s staff have been told to expect more information by post over the next few days.

West Lindsey District Councillor Sheila Bibb said the authority wanted to help.

She said: “We have a whole team who are able to offer advice and assistance with such things as developing skills, claiming benefits, problems with housing and so on.”

According to Companies House, the company manufactures prepared meals and dishes.

• Have you been affected by the reports? Contact the Market Rasen Mail on dianne.tuckett@jpress.co.uk