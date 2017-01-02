Britain’s Got Talent magician in town

A magician who wowed the judges of Britain’s Got Talent will be heading to Lincoln in February.

Jamie Raven will be at the New Theatre Royal on February 8 as part of his 17-date tour.

Jamie was the runner up on the hit ITV talent show, where he famously made hard-to-please music mogul Simon Cowell exclaim, “I now actually believe in magic!”

Jamie’s performances not only amazed his captive audiences, but his humble and charming style also captured the hearts of the UK public and others around the world.

From his opening audition to his crowd-wowing finale, the nation took Jamie to their hearts – and his combined BGT performances have been viewed online more than 200 million times, making Jamie one of the most watched magicians in the world today.

Tickets for the Lincoln show start at £18.

To book, call the box office on 01522 519999.