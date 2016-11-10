Bridge restoration

After exploratory tests to determine the restoration work required for the bridge over the inner moat, conservation work has been organised to commence in December.

During previous restoration work on the bridge, the majority of the original woodwork has been spliced, replaced or repaired, much like a patchwork quilt.

Considering the age of the bridge, the National Trust was pleased to discover that most of the timbers were in better condition than originally thought, especially as the outer moat bridge was in a very poor state when it was fully replaced last year. The restoration work has remained true to Lord Curzon’s original vision and the design and practices reflect those from the Arts and Crafts movement.

The work on the bridges will be completed over the winter months and will be open to the public in February for the beginning of the 2017 season.