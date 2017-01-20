BREAKING: Ultrafast broadband boost for 4,500 Louth homes and business

Thousands of homes and businesses in Louth will soon have access to ‘the fastest available broadband in the country’ as part of Virgin Media’s £3 billion ultrafast broadband expansion in the UK.

As part of its ‘Project Lightning’ expansion, Virgin Media will extend its fibre optic network to 4,500 homes and businesses in Louth. Work has already begun in the area, and is expected to be completed before the end 2017.

Those who wish to take Virgin Media’s services will be connected to ultrafast broadband with download speeds of up to 200Mbps (megabits per second) for residents, and 300Mbps for local businesses and home workers.

This evening, a company spokesman described the plans as a ‘game changer’ for the rural area.

Louth and Horncastle MP, Victoria Atkins, said: “I am pleased to hear that Louth, within my constituency, has been selected to receive ultrafast broadband as part of Virgin Media’s Project Lightning. Work has already begun and is set to benefit 4,500 premises.

“I view good connectivity as vitally important for my constituents, so it is fantastic news that homes and businesses in the area will soon be able to enjoy faster connectivity speeds.”

East Lindsey District Councillor Adam Grist, Portfolio Holder for Market Towns and Rural Economy, East Lindsey District Council, added: “East Lindsey District Council is supportive of Virgin Media’s commercial investment into local broadband infrastructure which will provide 4,500 properties in Louth with access to ultrafast broadband, allowing their customers to take advantage of both commercial and recreational opportunities linked to increased data speeds.”

Backed by parent company Liberty Global, Virgin Media is investing £3 billion to extend its ultrafast fibre broadband network to an additional 4 million premises, to reach a total of 17 million homes and businesses by the end of 2019.

Dr Jo Dutton, Regional Director for the Midlands and East at Virgin Media, said: “We’re delighted to be expanding our network to 4,500 more homes and businesses in Louth.

“Residents will soon be getting the high-speed connectivity and top-notch TV they deserve.

“We urge residents to come together and register their interest - your street could be next.”

• Register your interest at: www.virginmedia.com/cablemystreet