BREAKING: Two men face prison after sex attacks on three teenagers in Louth

Two men convicted of a catalogue of sex offences against a group of teenagers were today (Friday) warned they face lengthy jail sentences.

Paul McDowall and Alistair Evison denied a string of offences but were each found guilty by a jury at Lincoln Crown Court following a two week trial.

Judge Simon Hirst told the men: “The jury have convicted you of the vast majority of these offences. You will receive substantial custodial sentences.”

McDowall, 41, of Louth Road, South Somercotes, was found guilty of one charge of rape, two charges of sexual assault, and a further charge of engaging in sexual activity with a child. He was cleared of one charge of assault by penetration.

Evison, 43, whose address was given as c/o Stanley Close, Louth, was found guilty of three charges of assault by penetration, three charges of sexual assault, and a further charge of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without their consent. He was cleared of a further charge of assault by penetration.

The offences, involving two teenage girls and a boy, all occurred on the night of October 31, 2015.

Michael Cranmer-Brown, prosecuting, said that the three victims had been drinking and two of them had smoked cannabis. They stopped at a bench near to the Louth Canal because one of the girls was so much under the influence that she was struggling to walk.

They were approached by Evison and McDowall who offered them a lift home, but once in the car the teenagers were driven first to Hubbards Hills and then to a field in the country where they were all subjected to a series of sexual assaults.

The pair have been remanded in custody to await sentence next month.