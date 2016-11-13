BREAKING: Man arrested after three people shot by air rifle in Boston

Lincolnshire Police have arrested a man after three people was shot with an air rifle in an “isolated, random incident” in Boston this morning (Sunday).

Police received three calls from members of the public reporting that they had been struck with air rifle pellets, shortly before 9.30am.

Local and armed police rushed to the scene, in Freiston Road, and closed off the road while they dealt with the incident in which a man was found to be taking random ‘pot shots’ at members of the public with the weapon.

After around an hour, the man surrendered himself to police and was arrested for possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

He is currently in custody, and the air rifle has been recovered by police.

The three victims sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene, with none of them requiring hospital treatment.

A Lincolnshire Police inspector told the Standard that, although additional patrols have been put in the place in the area, it appears to have been an “isolated, random incident”.

He added that members of the public have no reason to be unduly concerned.

All roads in the area are now back open.