Breaking: Final candidate list for Gainsborough revealed

With the deadline for nominations for the upcoming general election passing at 4pm today (Thursday), the full official list of candidates battling it out for the Gainsborough constituency can now be revealed.

As previously reported, Sir Edward Leigh will be standing again for the Conservative party in our constituency. He won by a majority of nearly 15,500 votes in the 2015 general election, with over a 50 per cent share of the vote - he will be hoping to repeat his success on June 8.

The Labour party candidate contesting the Gainsborough seat will be Catherine Tite.

The Liberal Democrats’ challenge will come from Lesley Rollings, from Gainsborough, who also stood in the 2015 general election.

Standing for the Green Party will be Vicky Pearson,

Further details about candidates and the locations of polling stations at www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/my-council/electoral-registration-and-elections/uk-parliamentary-general-election-8-june-2017/.