Breakfast is an ‘eggs-iting’ time for national award winners

Local egg producers L J Fairburn & Son Limited are celebrating a cracking success in the British Farming awards.

Held at the National Conference Centre, Birmingham, the awards feature 14 categories which recognise the innovation and determination of farmers in today’s ever changing and challenging farming industry.

The Fairburn ‘team’ was delighted to be crowned Family Farming Business of the Year.

Fairburn’s have been producing eggs since 1952 and although based in Alford, they have sites at several other locations in East Lindsey - including Belchford and Woodhall Spa.

The business is centred on family and while it has rapidly grown over the years, family values, business integrity and transparency are the key principles the team remains loyal to.

Daniel Fairburn, Managing Director, said: “We are so thrilled to receive the accolade of Farming Family of the Year.

“Family is at the heart of everything we do. The development and implementation of our business model focuses on sustainable future growth through inward investment. We have improved efficiency, invested in technology, genetics, data and infrastructure and are continually developing talent within our team to drive our business forward.”