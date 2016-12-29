Brave RAF Wing Commander reaches fundraising target

A Royal Air Force Wing Commander who was diagnosed with cancer during her tour at RAF Coningsby has raised more than £5,000 to support cancer patients .

Keri-Spencer Thomas was told of her cancer diagnosis in March 2016 and has completed nine months of treatment:

She said: “I knew people who had cancer, but never thought it would affect me until I was diagnosed with an invasive cancer.

“For me, the feeling of disbelief was quickly replaced by a fear of the unknown.

“I was quickly referred for treatment at Lincoln Hospital and the staff there gave me so much excellent treatment and support.

“Through their care, and the support of charities like Macmillan Cancer Support, I soon discovered I was not alone.

“I wanted others in our local community and Service families to benefit from the quality of support I received, a lot of which is provided through non-NHS sources.

“I wanted other people to continue get the same opportunities as I did.”

Events, including a sponsored Typhoon pull, Cancer Awareness day and a charity evening with the RAF Typhoon Display Pilot allowed Keri to reach her target by the end of November.

Keri, who has now moved on to a new post in the Ministry of Defence in London, added: “I am delighted with the support that has been given from the whole community; family, friends, colleagues. Even people I did not know - as far away as Japan - have been incredibly generous in helping to reach the target.

“The monies raised will go a long way towards continuing those treatments and services that are not funded directly by the NHS and providing new equipment that will help make the experience of cancer and its treatment as comfortable as possible.’

*The money will be divided equally between four organisations - Lincoln Hospital Breast Unit, Queen’s Medical Centre Paediatric Oncology Department, Macmillan Cancer Support, St Barnabas Hospice