Brave dozen are geared up for cycle marathon

A 12-strong team from RAF Coningsby are gearing up for a daunting challenge tomorrow (Thursday) ... a 100-mile cycle ride visiting past and present RAF stations around Lincolnshire.

The group is: Squadron Leader Andy Hunter (53), Flt Lt Colette McGinn (38), Flying Officer Jacob Beaney (32), Warrant Officer Jonathan Sykes (47), Flight Sergeant Scott Murray (49), Sergeant David Gordon (39), Sergeant David Kerr (48), Sergeant Paul Satterthwaite (43), Corporal Toni Blacknell (27), Corporal Gareth Jones (28), Senior Aircraftman Josh Bond (23) and James McGinn (67.

They aim to reach eight stations and raise £1,500 for the RAF Benevolent Fund, the RAF’s leading welfare charity.

The team will be taking in current and historical stations in the area – RAF Coningsby, RAF East Kirkby, RAF Spilsby, RAF Strubby, RAF Ludford Magna, RAF Scampton, RAF Metheringham and RAF Woodhall Spa before heading back to RAF Coningsby for a well deserved rest.

Sgt Paul Satterthwaite initially proposed the ride and said: “With the centenary of the RAF approaching, we wanted to incorporate the idea of 100 years into a challenge.”

Paul was part of the award-winning team who cycled from RAF Digby to Edinburgh for the Fund last year.

He added: “We see the work the RAF Benevolent Fund undertakes every day – sometimes in difficult circumstances. This allows us to raise even more money.”

l Visit http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/team/Scribbly100 to donate.