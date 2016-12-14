Book paints picture of life in 1914 Woodhall

A new book about Woodhall Spa was launched by the Woodhall Spa Cottage Museum at their Christmas Coffee morning.

The launch, held at the end of November, was very successful and a great many copies were sold, with most of them signed by the author.

The book, entitled ‘Portrait of a Village 1914: letters from Woodhall Spa’ was written by local author, Marjorie Sargeant, who has researched the period from a local perspective.

The letters are written by fictional characters but refer to actual people and events of the time. The letters relfer to life in Woodhall Spa in 1914, the build up to the declaration of war and the impact that the Great War had on the local community.

The book features images from the museum’s extensive collection and includes many not seen before. It will appeal to a wide audience, but particularly to local residents whose families were living in the village at that time.

The book costs £9 and can be purchased from The Book Fayre in The Broadway, Woodhall Spa, Perkins Newsagents, Market Square, Horncastle and the Richard Sivill Gallery, 4 High Street, Tattershall or by emailing info@cottagemuseum.co.uk.

It is also available at slightly higher cost online from Amazon and eBay.