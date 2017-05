Police and bomb disposal teams were called to Woodhall Spa last week following the discovery of ‘large’ World War Two bombs.

The WWII mortars, which were all found to be inactive, were found in the woods near Woodland Drive on May 10 at around 6.30pm.

The bomb disposal teams were accompanied by Horncastle Police, alongside colleagues from Louth Police.

They were disposed of by the bomb disposal teams the following day at around 8am.