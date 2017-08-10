Black car sought after Marshchapel burglary

Have your say

Lincolnshire Police are requesting observations of a black Vauxhall following a burglary in Marshchapel on Tuesday evening (August 8).

The incident took place in Sea Dyke Way, Marshchapel, at around 4pm.

The vehicle being sought is a black Vauxhall Vectra, with the number plate YY06 KUO.

It is thought it could still be in the area, and it may also have some collision damage.

Please report any sightings to the police on 101, and quote incident number 255 of August 8.