Bikers out on the road to help support the children’s hospice

Willingham Woods was packed with bikes last Sunday as a large group of riders turned out for the annual run in aid of Andy’s Children’s Hospice.

Now in its 16th year, the popular event was once again raising vital funds for Andy’s, which provides free care for children and young people with life-limiting illnesses.

Andy's Children's Hospice charity biike run from Willingham Woods EMN-170509-072250001

For new hospice fundraiser Alison Lark it was her first visit to the event and she was suitably impressed with the turnout at Willingham Woods.

She said: “How wonderful that everyone has turned out on this lovely summer’s day for Andy’s Children’s Hospice.

“There is a wonderful atmosphere and everyone is very friendly.

“I am really looking forward to the day ahead.”

Andy's Children's Hospice charity biike run from Willingham Woods EMN-170509-072050001

Each rider paid £5 to take part and the route took in Burgh on Bain, Wragby, Bardney, RAF Waddington Metheringham, Woodhall Spa, Horncastle cattle market and Maltby.

More riders joined along the way and the final destination was ‘The Splash’ (Royal Oak) at Little Cawthorpe, where there was a barbecue and raffle.

Among the prizes up for grabs in the raffle were many special motorbike-related items and the top prize was donated by Honda Racing - two VIP hospitality tickets for the three-day BSB Cadwell weekend in 2018.

To find out more about Andy’s Children’s Hospice, the work they do and how you can help, visit their website at www.standrewshospice.com

Andy's Children's Hospice charity biike run from Willingham Woods EMN-170509-073126001

Andy's Children's Hospice charity biike run from Willingham Woods EMN-170509-072029001

Andy's Children's Hospice charity biike run from Willingham Woods EMN-170509-072029001

Andy's Children's Hospice charity biike run from Willingham Woods EMN-170509-072113001

Andy's Children's Hospice charity biike run from Willingham Woods EMN-170509-072234001

Andy's Children's Hospice charity biike run from Willingham Woods EMN-170509-072215001