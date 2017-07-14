Bigger fines for ‘irresponsible’ dog owners in East Lindsey

Irresponsible dog owners are in for a bigger fine from this autumn if they fail to clear up after their pet, after ELDC’s Executive Board approved a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) last week.

The PSPO, which will replace the existing Dog Control Order on October 1 following a change in national legislation, also identifies areas of land where dogs will not be permitted - including play parks and certain areas of the beach - including Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea - during the summer.

Some beaches and play parks are already dog-free, but this had to be reconsidered as part of the move to a PSPO.

A public consultation on the PSPO took place in May and June, which found that 88 per cent of respondents supported the proposal to increase the Fixed Penalty Notice charge from £75 to £100.

Furthermore, 94 per cent of respondents supported the proposal to require all dogs to be on a lead in public places if required by an ‘authorised officer’, and the proposal that all dogs should be banned from fenced play areas.

A further 84 per cent of respondents supported the proposal to ban dogs from main beaches in Skegness, Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea during the summer months.

The District Council’s Executive Board subsequent decision to approve a new order makes it an offence not to remove dog faeces from public roads, private roads to which the public have access, public footpaths, private footpaths to which the public have access, and any other land that is open to the air and to which the public are entitled or permitted to have access.

The new order also bans dogs from children’s play areas within East Lindsey, and bans dogs from the main beaches in Mablethorpe, Sutton on Sea and Skegness between May and September.

The order also makes it an offence not to place a dog on a lead when requested by any Police Constable, PCSO, or Council Officer.

Following requests from town and parish councils, additional restrictions will also be managed locally in other areas - such as church yards and cemeteries - in Anderby, Chapel St Leonards, Ingoldmells, Skegness, and Wainfleet All Saints.

Registered Blind Dog owners and Assistance Dogs are exempt from the order.