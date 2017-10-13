Big-hearted builder lends a hand in Mareham

It’s probably fair to say that builders don’t always have the best of reputations when it comes to interacting with the public.

You will often hear complaints that they break off from drinking endless cups of tea just long enough to wolf-whistle at aa passer-by.

That’s, of course, when they aren’t dropping mud on the road or taking a delivery at seven o’clock in the morning!

It appears staff at Taylor Pearson Construction are a little different...and especially Lewis Cartwright.

He’s the site manager at Mareham le Fen where Taylor Pearson are building a long-awaited village hall.

The extensive programme of work involved closing Horncastle Road to enable all-important water pipes to be connected.

As a result, the actual road - and pavements - were ‘blocked off’ for three days.

Most people coped with the disruption which was flagged up well in advance.

However, it led to particular problems for one elderly resident and her guide dog.

Horncastle Road was her daily route into the centre of the village and the well-trained guide dog was familiar with it.

However, the dog wouldn;t deviate from its normal route.... and halted at an obstruction.

Lewis heard about the situation outside the site and was the first to go out and assist the resident.

He arranged to meet her the following day and continued to assist her along the route...until the works had been completed.

With typical modesty, Lewis played down his big-hearted offer of help but staff back at Taylor Pearson headquarters in Martin Dales near Woodhall Spa were impressed.

Marketing manager Amanda Willis said: “If Lewis hadn’t done what he did, the lady might not have been able to get around the village.

“He was brilliant sand we are all proud of him.”

And his actions weren’t lost on local residents either.

Graham Beecham, Chairman of the Mareham Le Fen Village Hall and Memorial Lawn Charity, was impressed with how Lewis handled the incident.

He said: “Lewis has to be commended for his excellent handling of what could have been a very upsetting situation for one of our residents.

“Lewis, aware of the possible concerns, had already alerted the work-forc and was able to deal with a hitch and personally aid and attend to our resident’s mobility requirements.

“Our thanks go to Lewis. Well done!”

A local resident, who asked not to be named, said: “A few people have been complaining about the work at the new village hall but what this youngman has done was over and above what you’d expect.”