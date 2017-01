Spilsby Theatre is set to host an intimate gig feaurting the lead singer of Scottish rock legends ‘Big Country’ on Saturday January 28.

Big Country formed in 1981 in Dunfermline, Scotland, and have racked up over 15 hits singles, five top ten albums, and record sales totalling more than 10 million.

Tickets cost £10 and can be ordered by ringing Spilsby Theatre on 01790 752936.

Doors will open at the event on Saturday January 28 at 7.30pm.