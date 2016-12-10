‘Big Brother’ may be watching you in Woodhall

Parish councillors in Woodhall Spa are considering the idea of introducing CCTV in the village.

In their monthly newsletter, councillors confirm they have set up a working group to explore whether CCTV is needed - and how much it will cost.

Councillors say they set up the working party after what they describe as ‘a number of incidents ‘in Woodhall Spa over recent months.

They include an ‘attack’ on a telephone box-style cash machine in the centre of the village.

Councillors added they would welcome the views of residents and stressed no decision had yet been made.

It is not clear whether the cameras would be connected to the district-wide CCTV scheme run by East Lindsey District Council.

○Woodhall Spa’s annual Christmas Fayre - organised by the Rotary Club - will be held on Friday (December 9).

Apart from traditional attractions - including a host of stalls - the event will feature a carol concert promoted by the parish council.

A parade will leave from outside ‘Just Deserts’ at 6.30pm and make its way to Royal Square where the concert will be held, starting at 6.45.

Choirs from St Andrew’s School, St Hugh’s School and Kirkby on Bain Primary School will take part, along with the Mareham Le Fen Victory Silver Band.

A collection will be held for the Nomad Trust.

Another feature of the fayre will be the display of Christmas trees and lights.

The parish council has thanked local businesses who contributed to the display.