Bespoke on-call firefighter course for Bardney business

In a county first, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue has teamed up with a local business to run a bespoke training course for retained firefighters.

Working in partnership with Bardney-based business RASE Distribution, fire officers have developed a specialist firefighter training course, which has been delivered around its employee’s working hours allowing them to become on-call firefighters for the village.

Three RASE employees, Darren Maisfield, Alan Pope and David Gough were joined by Simon Piegalski, a taxi driver from Bardney, on the course.

Mark Baxter, Divisional Commander at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, said: “We’ve put together a bespoke intensive training package which allows recruits to fit their training around their work commitments.

“The training covers many topics, including: firefighter basic skills, ladder and pump drills, hydraulics, working from heights, Road Traffic Collisions, occupational first aid, legislation and health and safety.

“We’re delighted to develop our relationship with RASE. Their employees will be able to join the crew in Bardney, together with Simon, to provide essential cover to the local community, as well as gaining vital skills to take back to their daytime jobs.”

The latest recruits successfully completed 27 training sessions over a four month period. They passed out on April 2, at Bardney Fire Station and showcased their skills and techniques by undertaking a practice drill.

Ian Lovely, General Manager, RASE Distribution said, “Over the years the managing director of RASE, Geoff Hill and a number of employees have been retained firefighters at Market Rasen and Bardney stations.

“We saw from both a company and community perspective that more retained firefighters were needed to cover Bardney Station during daytime hours.

“It’s been really positive to work with Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue to develop a training package for our staff to take part in. The training has given the RASE recruits further key skills to complement their existing first aid training and specialist knowledge of packaged dangerous goods”.

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue is recruiting for on-call firefighters across the county and applications are now being taken for the next course which starts on June 14.

To find out more call 0800 3580 204 or visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/lfr