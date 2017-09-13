Belchford man faces trial for alleged child sex offences

A Belchford man, who is alleged to have committed sex offences against children, is due to face trial later this month.

Paul Waddingham, 61, of Dams Lane, has been charged with 28 historic sexual offences against two boys under the age of 16 in the West Yorkshire area.

He had previously failed to appear at a number of previous hearings at Bradford Magistrates’ Court earlier this summer, due to ill health.

However, he appeared at Bradford Magistrates’ Court at the end of August, and his case was committed to Bradford Crown Court where he will appear on September 26 for the trial.