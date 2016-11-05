Beautiful Lincolnshire scenes will help raise funds for the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance

Stunning photographs of the best scenes that Lincolnshire has to offer will feature in a glossy calendar to raise funds for the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

In March this year, resident Rachel Rodgers started the @LincsSkies account on Twitter as a way for people to share their own photos of the beautiful sky views in Lincolnshire.

The page soon increased in popularity amongst amateur photographers and now has over 5,300 followers.

Rachel said: “Since setting up @LincsSkies I have thoroughly enjoyed seeing all the photos of the local countryside and skies as we passed through the seasons from spring through summer and autumn into winter.

“It seemed like the natural next step to use the skill and enthusiasm of the community to create a beautiful calendar that could be used to raise funds for charity.

“As the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance crew regularly post photos on the page, supporting the charity was a no-brainer.”

The 2017 calendar will be printed in the next few weeks and available for £9. Details on how you can buy one will be released shortly.

Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance chief executive officer, Karen Jobling, said: “There were some great photos of breathtaking views submitted for the calendar.

“Our crews spend a lot of time in the skies above Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire as they respond to an average of three emergency calls every single day. And I know they like to share their own photos on @LincsSkies.