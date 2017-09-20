Beat cops help breakdown victim on ‘road to recovery’!

Lincolnshire Police were ‘only too pleased’ to help out a stranded motorist on the A631 near Ludford today.

This man was unlucky enough to have broken down on the road in his classic Mini Cooper.

Lincolnshire Police’s roads policing officers happened to be passing and rolled up their sleeves to come to his aid!

They checked the carburettor, distributor and spark plugs, cleaning the points and helping to change the condenser, managing to fix the engine.

The man was soon on his way again - he even had to cancel his roadside recovery!

