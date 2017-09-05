BBMF’s Spitfire and Hurricane to grace the Scampton Skies!

Further to last week’s update from the MOD regarding the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Merlin engines, Scampton Airshow have been in touch with the BBMF to enquire as to progress and at this stage the Flight are hoping to send at least one Spitfire and one Hurricane to the Airshow next weekend (September 9-10).

Whilst this is not the full contingent of aircraft that were originally planned to display, Scampton Airshow are nonetheless very pleased that we will be seeing both key fighter types in the sky at RAF Scampton.

Scampton Airshow fully support the tough decision that the BBMF had to make in pausing operations, as both our organisations hold safety at the forefront of what they do.

Scampton Airshow would like to thank the BBMF for its continued hard work and look forward to welcoming them to the first Scampton Airshow this weekend. Scampton Airshow will keep you updated if there is any further good news in the coming days.

A spokesman for the MOD said: “Our investigation has confirmed an issue with a pinion gear in a Merlin engine.

“With the precise cause of the problem known, each pinion gear is now being inspected to confirm it meets our exacting standards, with the BBMF and industry putting all of our efforts into

getting these beautiful aircraft safely back in the air as soon as possible.”

Tickets for the Scampton Airshow are available at - www.scamptonairshow.com and tickets are in advance only.

Amongst the aircraft performing in the 5-hour flying display, there will be plenty more historic

aircraft to see such as the B-17 Flying Fortress, Catalina, P-51 Mustang and BAE Systems Avro Anson.