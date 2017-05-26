Baron welcomed to Wragby

Wragby Methodist Church helpers and visitors also welcome the beekeeper Baron during the open weekend held as part of the West Lindsey Churches Festival.

The church was one of 45 in the eastern part of the district, and just outside, to take part in the event, which this year celebrates its 21st anniversary.

Inspired by the successful festival, Horncastle and the surrounding villages will be holding their own Open Churches Weekend on September 9 and 10.

For full details log on to the website at www.horncastlechurchesfestival.co.uk