Barnes Wallis storms back to top the class!

Students and staff at Tattershall’s Barnes Wallis Academy are celebrating an incredible milestone as the academy was rated ‘Good’ following their recent Ofsted inspection.

As a result of the two day visit, the school - part of the David Ross Education Trust - was rated ‘Outstanding’ for personal development, behaviour and welfare, and ‘Good’ across all other categories including effectiveness of leadership and management, quality of teaching, learning and assessment and outcomes for pupils.

The report continues a remarkable turnaround for the school that faced an uncertain future a few years ago after it was placed in special measures.

During the recent visit, Ofsted recognised the ‘outstanding’ work to promote pupils’ personal development and welfare.

The report noted that: “Pupils develop into confident, articulate and enthusiastic young people who aspire to achieve the very best they can.

“They are extremely proud of their school and the opportunities it provides for them. They value the support of their teachers and staff and appreciate the improvements brought about by leaders.

“The proportion of pupils who achieved GCSE grades A* to C in both English and mathematics have risen significantly over the last few years. It is now higher than the national average.”

Alongside the academic developments, inspectors were also impressed with students’ ‘exceptional’ behaviour around the school.

Among the many positive comments, inspectors noted:

•Governors and trustees are committed and highly effective.

•The school’s system to promote positive behaviour and high attendance are very effective.

•The academy improvement board and the trust have high aspirations and visit the school frequently and talk with pupils and staff

•In 2016, the overwhelming majority of pupils who left Year 11 entered employment, education or training routes.

•A clear set of strong community values underpins the school’s ethos.

•Teaching is improving and is now good.

•The well-designed curriculum enables pupils to develop their knowledge, understanding and skills.