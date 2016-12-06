Barnes Wallis Academy achieves ‘International School Award’

Coningsby’s Barnes Wallis Academy has won an International School Award in recognition of the cultural activities students and staff get involved in throughout the year.

From exchanging recipes with schools in Europe, to hosting an African day focussing on Fairtrade, students are always keen to learn about other nations and cultures.

The academy is also proud to work in partnership with a school in New Delhi, India, having hosted a visit from teachers in 2015.

Barnes Wallis Academy’s international coordinator Catherine Andy was presented with the award at a ceremony held at the British Council in London.

She said: “The International Award is given in recognition of the outstanding development of the international dimension in the curriculum.

“Barnes Wallis has successfully achieved this award three times since 2009 which is a fantastic achievement.

“I am very proud of the links we have made with other countries and for these activities to have helped broaden our students’ cultural understanding.”