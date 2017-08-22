Bardney Gala set to be biggest event yet

Organisers of the annual Bardney Gala are calling on residents to make this year’s event the biggest yet.

The free-to-enter Gala, which includes family entertainment, various stalls and a car boot sale, will be returning to the Bardney Village Hall and playing field on Sunday August 27.

Last year was the most well-attended gala in the committee’s nine years of overseeing the event, pulling in more than 5,000 visitors.

And this year, there will be a range of new acts for visitors to enjoy, including a dog dancing show from the Witch Dancer.

Headline sponsor Chestnut Homes, which is building a new phase of homes at Manor Farm in Bardney, has donated a 40 inch 4K Ultra HD television as the main prize for the gala’s raffle.

All money raised from the gala will be donated to the Bardney Gateway Centre, which is home to numerous community and support groups in the village including UMBRELLA, a support group for children with autism.

Caroline Howe, Chair of Bardney Gala committee, said: “The gala has grown year-on-year, drawing people in from as far as Doncaster, and has become a prominent fixture in the Bardney calendar.

“Visitors to our previous shows will be well accustomed to our fantastic competitions and stalls, and with the addition of a few great new acts there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

“The Bardney Gateway Centre is a cause are very close to our hearts, so it will be great to see as many people as possible turn up and support us in our efforts.

“Last year we raised more than £1,000 from our raffle alone, so I’d like to thank Chestnut Homes for their generous prize this year and continued involvement.”

David Newton, Managing Director of Chestnut Homes, said: “It looks set to be another fantastic year at the Bardney Gala, which enjoys excellent support from the village community.

“This is the ninth year we have been involved in the event and it gives us great pleasure to be donating the main prize for the raffle again this year.”

The Bardney Gala committee is looking for new members to help with organising next year’s event. For more details visit www.bardneygala.co.uk