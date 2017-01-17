Bardney boxer cleared of GBH

The Lincolnshire-based professional boxer Nathan Decastro was this afternoon (Tues) cleared of inflicting grievous bodily harm after the prosecution offered no evidence against him at Lincoln Crown Court.

Decastro,25, of Beck Farm, Bardney, had pleaded not guilty to causing grievous bodily harm to Marcus Baker on November 24, 2013.

This afternoon James Armstrong-Holmes, prosecuting, offered no evidence after telling the court that Mr Baker, who is a serving member of the armed forces stationed overseas, is no longer willing to attend court to give evidence.

Mr Armstrong-Holmes said: “This case has been reviewed recently and a decision taken at the highest level within the Crown Prosecution Service.

“The decision is to offer no evidence.”

Decastro, who was excused attendance at today’s hearing, was formally acquitted by Judge Simon Hirst.