Award success for Woodhall Spa business

Woodhall Spa Manor has beaten off the competition to win an award from Luxury Travel Guide.

The Manor won Luxury Country Retreat of the Year for ‘its all-round excellence as an upmarket self-catering country house’.

Sunken garden at Woodhall Spa Manor. EMN-171114-162802001

Co-owner and managing director at Woodhall Spa Manor, Richard Platt said: “We are really delighted to win this award.

“It’s a testimony to all the hard work and in no small part down to the glowing reviews that our guests have posted online. “In addition to our established weddings business, the Manor has now also become a very popular choice for groups seeking a luxurious bolt-hole in the country.

“Whether it’s to celebrate a special occasion, a landmark birthday, anniversary, a friends’ re-union or a golfing party, Woodhall Spa Manor is the perfect choice for a private house-party.

“Customers set up their own bar with no corkage charges and many choose a professional caterer to provide fine dining.

“The result is a completely bespoke arrangement, which usually costs considerably less than staying in a country house hotel.’

The Luxury Travel Guide awards represent the pinnacle of hospitality achievement, championing and spotlighting the very best travel products worldwide.

All winners of the awards are subject to the rigorous assessment criteria.