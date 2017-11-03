Award success for Horncastle printing firm

Staff at a commercial printing firm in Horncastle is celebrating after being named Newspaper Printer of the Year 2017.

Mortons Print received the accolade from industry bible PrintWeek.

Judges were particularly impressed by the high quality of work produced by Mortons Print for titles including the Hackney Citizen, Photography News and Fishing News.

They highlighted the “excellent image reproduction with strong colours and black.”

The award presentation evening was attended by Mortons Print commerical manager Ken Calderwood and technical manager Gary Pickford.

Ken said: “We are absolutely ecstatic to have won this prestigious award and it completes a notable industry double success for ourselves, having won Regional Newspaper Printer of the Year at the Newsawards 2017 earlier this year as well.

“We believe this is an unprecedented achievement and one we are rightly proud of.

“Both successes are just a reward for all the hard work, attention to detail and commitment to quality applied by all our operational teams across the board. “We are really, really pleased.”