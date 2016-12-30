Authors present book to Horncastle Grammar School pupils

Colin Gascoyne and Mary Silverton, authors of the book ’Horncastle’s Great War’, are pictured presenting a copy to Phoebe Merritt and Gui Freitas, head boy and head girl of Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School.

The book details the lives and military service of all the men from Horncastle named on the war memorials in the town – including one in the school itself.

The book gives young people an insight into how these men, many not much older than themselves, lived and died - and what the social structure of the town was like at that time.

It also shows the impact of the First World War on the lives of the people of the town.