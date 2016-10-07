Attempted burglary at North Reston farm

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses to an attempted burglary that happened at a farm in North Reston, near Louth, earlier this week.

The attempted burglary took place between 1am and 2am on Monday October 3.

Nothing was stolen from the premises, but the offenders caused damage to a lock in an effort to gain entry to one of the farm buildings.

If you saw suspicious activity in the area that night, or if you recognise anyone in the CCTV image, contact PCSO Billy Spence on 101 and quote incident number 11 of October 3.