Artist calls on Horncastle children to ‘get colourful’!

A Midlands artist is encouraging kids to get colourful and creative in a landmark drawing competition which gives them the chance to see their design on the side of a coach.

On Tuesday Paul Parkin launched the Colour the Coach competition in Horncastle on behalf of National Express.

The contest is aimed at kids aged 5-15 who are asked to draw their favourite local landmark and the winning design - as chosen by Paul - will be turned into a special one off livery to go on the side of a National Express coach. The winner will also get a £50 cheque as prize money.

To kick start the competition Paul, who is judging entries from the Midlands for the third year running, drew one of his favourite Midlands landmarks – the impressive Frank Whittle arches.

Paul, whose trademark portraits made with a special coffee paint can be seen on display in his gallery is a passionate believer in getting kids to show off their artistic talents.

He said: “I’m calling on all kids in Horncastle aged 5-15 to enter the Colour the Coach competition. As well as showing what the landmark is I’d like the drawing to show off the young artist’s creative flair and talent, so don’t be shy, have a go and good luck.”

National Express Coach Managing Director Chris Hardy said: “This competition is a great opportunity for mini Monets in Horncastle to put some colour on the canvas and send us their best landmark designs with the chance to see their creation hit the road on one of our coaches. We are encouraging all kids to pick up their pens and have a go at Colour the Coach.”

‘Colour the Coach’ is open to children aged 5-15 and entrants should simply draw their favourite local landmark on an A4 sheet of paper using whatever drawing materials they want.

Entrants have until Friday 28th July 2017, to unlock their inner Rembrandts and send in an entry to National Express.

Entries to the competition must be landscape designs on A4 paper with: name, address, age, phone number and email address, written on the back. They should be sent to National Express Coach Art Competition, National Express House, Mill Lane, Birmingham, B5 6DD

For more information or to book visit www.nationalexpress.com or call 0871 781 81 81