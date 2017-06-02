Art, music and pirates come to Horncastle as part of festival

A week-long festival in Horncastle parish church culminated in more than 150 coming together for a Big Sing chorus.

Hundreds of townsfolk went along to St Mary’s Church to sing possibly the loudest rendition of Handel’s Hallelujah Chorus ever heard in Horncastle.

Together with members of Banovallum Brass and the Junior Brass Band, more than 150 people joined in to raise the roof.

Entertainment from numerous choirs and individuals had been a key part of the festival throughout the week.

And with the theme of ‘One World, Several Rooms’, St Mary’s was filled with colour from artwork produced by the town’s schools.

The interactive Big Map was gradually filled over the week, being covered with dots representing where the community of Horncastle had travelled to or had connections with.

In all, more than 1,500 people visited during the seven days and more than 700 people participated to make the festival so memorable.

And it was even included as a clue on BBC Radio Lincolnshire’s Pirate Gold treasure hunt on the Sunday.

“We have shared the love and welcome, which is at the heart of the gospel message, with the town throughout the week,” said the Rev Charles Patrick.

“We give thanks for the many blessings of God that were evident throughout.”

