Archeological dig open day in Great Carlton

An open day will be held at Great Carlton Village Hall on Sunday (July 23) from 10am-4.30pm, after Sheffield University’s archeology department returned to carry out more excavations at the nationally-important site.
A major dig last year, near Little Carlton, uncovered Anglo-Saxon artefacts of huge historical value and were reported in the national press.
The open day on Sunday will include the chance to visit the archeological dig site.
